Asamblea Condominio Misioneros de Los Cabos

MISIONEROS DE LOS CABOS, A.C. ASAMBLEA GENERAL ORDINARIA DE ASOCIADOS 14 DE OCTUBRE DEL 2023

Con fundamento en el Artículo 17 de los Estatutos de MISIONEROS DE LOS CABOS, A.C., se convoca a los Asociados Activos de la Asociación a una Asamblea Anual Ordinaria, que tendrá verificativo que tendrá verificativo el 14 de octubre del 2023, en el Restaurante “Sunset Monalisa” junto al Condominio Misiones del Cabo, de manera conjunta con la Asamblea de Condóminos del Régimen en Condominal MISIONES DEL CABO.

La Asamblea se llevará a cabo al tenor del siguiente:

ORDEN DEL DIA

1. Determinación del quorum legal

2. Elección del Presidente, Secretario, Parlamentario y Escrutadores de la Asamblea

3. Asuntos diversos de interés de La Asamblea, así como los relativos a la formalización de los acuerdos adoptados por La Asamblea.

La Asamblea se llevará a cabo en primera convocatoria a las 8:30 a.m. De no haber quorum, en segunda convocatoria a las 8:45 a.m. De no haber quorum, la tercera y última convocatoria será a las 9:00 a.m. El registro de miembros comenzará a las 8:30 a.m.

MISIONEROS DE LOS CABOS, A.C. ASAMBLEA EXTRAORDINARIA DE ASOCIADOS 14 DE OCTUBRE DEL 2023

Con fundamento en el Artículo 17 de los Estatutos de MISIONEROS DE LOS CABOS, A.C., se convoca a los Asociados Activos de la Asociación a una Asamblea Anual Ordinaria, que tendrá verificativo que tendrá verificativo el 14 de octubre del 2023, en el Restaurante “Sunset Monalisa” junto al Condominio Misiones del Cabo, de manera conjunta con la Asamblea de Condóminos del Régimen en Condominal MISIONES DEL CABO. La Asamblea se llevará a cabo al tenor del siguiente:

ORDEN DEL DIA

4. Verificación de quórum legal, para efectos de asamblea extraordinaria 5. Elección del Presidente, Secretario, Parlamentario y Escrutadores de la Asamblea

6. Presentación y Aprobación del Cambios a Asociación Civil Estatutos celebrada 3 de octubre del 1992

7. Asuntos diversos de interés de La Asamblea, así como los relativos a la formalización de los acuerdos adoptados por La Asamblea.

8. Clausura

La Asamblea se llevará a cabo en primera convocatoria a las 8:30 a.m. De no haber quorum, en segunda convocatoria a las 8:45 a.m. De no haber quorum, la tercera y última convocatoria será a las 9:00 a.m. El registro de miembros comenzará a las 8:30 a.m.

MISIONEROS DE LOS CABOS, A.C. ORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF CONDOMINIUM OWNERS 14 OCTOBER 2023

Based on the article 17 of the by-laws of MISIONEROS DE LOS CABOS, A.C., it invites the Active Members of the Association to an Ordinary Annual Assembly, which will take place on October

14, 2023, at “Sunset Monalisa” restaurant, next to the Condominium Misiones del Cabo, simultaneously with the Homeowners Meeting of the Condominium Regime MISIONES DEL CABO.

The agenda of the meeting is as follows:

AGENDA

1. Determination of legal quorum

2. Elect President, Parliamentarian and Assembly Meeting

3. Other topics of interest to the Assembly, as well as those related to the formalization of the resolutions taken by the Assembly. The First call to the meeting will be at 8:30 a.m. If there is no quorum, the Second call will be at 8:45 a.m. If there is no quorum, the Third and last call will be at 9:00 a.m. The registry of members will start at 8:30 a.m.

MISIONEROS DE LOS CABOS, A.C. EXTRAORDINARY ASSEMBLY OF CONDOMINIUM OWNERS 14 OCTOBER 2023

Based on the article 17 of the by-laws of MISIONEROS DE LOS CABOS, A.C., it invites the Active Members of the Association to an Ordinary Annual Assembly, which will take place on October 14, 2023, at “Sunset Monalisa” restaurant, next to the Condominium Misiones del Cabo, simultaneously with the Homeowners Meeting of the Condominium Regime MISIONES DEL CABO.

The agenda of the meeting is as follows:

AGENDA

4.Verification of Quorum for purposes of Extraordinary Assembly

5. Elect President, Secretary, Parliamentarian and Tellers of Assembly Meeting

6. Presentation and Approval of Changes to our Civil Association Bylaws dated October 3, 1992

7. Other topics of interest to the Assembly, as well as those related to the formalization of the resolutions taken by the Assembly.

8. Adjourn

The First call to the meeting will be at 8:30 a.m. If there is no quorum, the Second call will be at 8:45 a.m. If there is no quorum, the Third and last call will be at 9:00 a.m. The registry of members will start at 8:30 a.m.