¿Dónde informarte acerca de la Beca Benito Juárez en La Paz y Los Cabos?
El Gobierno de México inicia asambleas informativas para la Beca Benito Juárez en La Paz y Los Cabos; abarcan septiembre y octubre
A partir de este martes 30 de septiembre, el Gobierno de México activará asambleas informativas para impulsar la Beca Universal de Educación Media Superior mediante la Coordinación Nacional de Becas para el Bienestar Benito Juárez. Estas reuniones, que cubren La Paz y Los Cabos, buscan resolver dudas y problemas de registro.
El programa despliega un amplio calendario que involucra lugar, hora y sede donde se atenderá, con actividades que abarcan septiembre y octubre en diversos planteles. Esta iniciativa asegura que miles de jóvenes reciban información clave para acceder a las becas.
Cronograma de Asambleas en La Paz
30 de septiembre
- CAED, CETMAR 004, 07:00 horas, Su plantel
- CAED, CBTIS 062, 07:00 horas, Su plantel
- Telebach. Com. 32, 07:00 horas, Oficina de Becas
- Telebach. Com. 47, 07:00 horas, (Olachea y Colosio)
- Telebach. Com. 34, 07:00 horas, Col. Las Garzas
- Telebach. Com. 46, 07:00 horas, Su plantel
- Telebach. Com. 36, 07:00 horas, Ofna. Becas (Las Garzas)
- EMSAD Núm. 14, 18:00 horas, Su plantel
- Telebach. Com. 7, 14:00 horas, Su plantel
1 de octubre
- CET MAR Núm. 4, 13:00 horas, Su plantel
- Telebach. Com. 20, 14:00 horas, EMSAD 16 Los Barilles
- EMSAD Núm. 16, 14:00 horas, Su plantel
2 de octubre
- CONALEP #19 P. “La Paz”, 07:00 horas, Su plantel
- CECYT Plantel 08 La Paz, 13:00 horas, Su plantel
- Telebach. Com. 1, 14:00 horas, Su plantel
- CECYT Plantel 02, 07:00 horas, Su plantel
3 de octubre
- CBTIS Núm. 62, 07:00 horas, Su plantel
- Telebach. Com. 21, 15:30 horas, Su plantel
- CECYT Plantel 09, 07:00 horas, Su plantel
6 de octubre
- Telebach. Com. 33, 16:00 horas, Su plantel
- CECYT Plantel 11, 07:00 horas, Su plantel
- Telebach. Com. 23, 15:00 horas, Su plantel
7 de octubre
- CAED, CEB 8/2, 07:00 horas, Su plantel
- Telebach. Com. 45, 07:00 horas, Oficina de Becas
- Telebach. Com. 35, 07:00 horas, Blvd Olachea y Colosio
- EMSAD #13 M. de León, 07:00 horas, Col. Las Garzas
- Telebach. Com. 13, 14:00 horas, EMSAD 12 Las Pocitas
- EMSAD #12 Las Pocitas, 14:00 horas , Su plantel
Cronograma de Asambleas en Los Cabos
- 30 de septiembre
- Telebach. Com. 39, 07:00 horas
- Telebach. Com. 51, 07:00 horas
- Telebach. Com. 49, 07:00, Parque Manos
- Telebach. Com. 48, 07:00, Solidarias
- Telebach. Com. 37, 07:00 horas, Col. El Arenal
- Telebach. Com. 38, 07:00 horas
- Telebach. Com. 50, 07:00 horas
- 30 de septiembre (San José del Cabo)
- C. E. de Bachillerato 9/35, 07:00 horas
- Telebach. Com. 53, 07:00 horas
- CAED, CECATI 106, 07:00 horas, Cancha
- Telebach. Com. 54, 07:00 horas, Col. Zacatal
- Telebach. Com. 55, 07:00 horas, S.J.C.
- Telebach. Com. 52, 07:00 horas
- Telebach. Com. 42, 07:00 horas
- 1 de octubre
- CET MAR 39, 07:00 horas, Su plantel
- CONALEP P. “S. J. C.”, 13:00, Su plantel
- COBACH, Plantel 10, 07:00 horas, Su plantel
- COBACH, Plantel 04, 13:00 horas, Su plantel
- 2 de octubre
- COBACH, Plantel 02, 07:00 horas
- CECYT Plantel 07, 13:00 horas
- CECYT Plantel 05 C. S. L., 07:00 horas
- 3 de octubre
- CECYT Plantel 04 SJC, 07:00 horas
- CBTIS Núm. 256, 07:00 horas
- 6 de octubre
- CECYT Plantel Santiago, 08:00 horas, Su plantel
- Telebach. Com. 12, 08:00 horas, Su plantel
- Telebach. Com. 11, 13:00 horas, Su plantel
- 7 de octubre
- CET MAR Núm. 31, 07:00 horas
- CONALEP Ext. C. S. L., 13:00 horas, Parque Manos Solidarias
- Únete AQUÍ a nuestro canal de WhatsApp TRIBUNA DE MÉXICO