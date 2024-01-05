Convocatoria Asociación de Condóminos Villas de Oro Fase Uno

ASOCIACIÓN DE CONDÓMINOS VILLAS DE ORO FASE UNO, A.C.

CONVOCATORIA A ASAMBLEA ORDINARIA.

VILLAS DE ORO PHASE ONE ASSOCIATION OF HOMEOWNERS, A.C.

CALL TO AN ORDINARY MEETING.

Con fundamento en los Artículos 2.1, 2.2, 16.2, 16.6, 16.7 y 16.8 del Reglamento Modificado, se convoca a los Condóminos del Condominio Villas De Oro Fase Uno, a la Asamblea Ordinaria la Asociación de Condóminos Villas de Oro Fase Uno, A.C., que tendrá verificativo el 5 de enero del año 2024, a las 12:00 p.m. en el área común conocido “Alberca”, ubicada dentro del desarrollo turístico Villas de Oro ubicado en el Desarrollo Maestro Palmilla, en la ciudad de San José del Cabo, B.C.S, México. La asamblea se llevará a cabo al tenor del siguiente:

Founded on Articles 2.1, 2.2, 16.2, 16.6, 16.7 and 16.8 of the Amended Regulations, we hereby summon all Homeowners of the Villas de Oro Phase One Condominium to participate in the Ordinary Meeting of the Villas de Oro Phase One Association of Homeowners, A.C. that will take place on January 20, 2024 at 12:00 pm at the common use area known as the “Pool” located within the Villas de Oro Development which is located within the Palmilla Master Condominium in the City of San Jose del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico. The Assembly will take place according to the following:

ORDEN DEL DIA

AGENDA

Verificación de Quórum Legal

Verification of a Legal Quorum. Nombramiento del Presidente, Secretario y Escrutador de la Asamblea.

Appoint the Assembly’s President and Secretary. Notificación de las Resoluciones de la Asamblea General de Condóminos.

Notification of the General Assembly of Homeowners´Resolutions. Clausura de la Asamblea.

Closing of the Assembly.

La asamblea se llevará a cabo en primera convocatoria a las 12:00 p.m., y de no haber Quórum, en segunda convocatoria a las 12:15 p.m., y en caso de no haber Quórum para una segunda convocatoria, la tercera y última será a las 12:30 p.m. El registro de Condóminos comenzará a las 9:30 a.m. y deberá entregar al Administrador copia de la escritura que compruebe su titularidad, lo anterior, de conformidad con el artículo 16.13 del Reglamento modificado del Condominio Villas de Oro Fase Uno; asimismo, deberán designar por escrito un domicilio para oír y recibir notificaciones en el municipio de Los Cabos, como lo dispone el artículo 34 fracción II de la Ley Sobre el Régimen de Propiedad en Condominio del Estado de Baja California Sur.

The first call to Assembly will take place at 12:00 p.m. but should Quorum not be reached, the second call to Assembly shall take place at 12:15 p.m., and in case a Quorum cannot be reached during the second call, the third and final call to Assembly shall take place at 12:30 p.m. Registration of Homeowners will begin at 9:30 a.m., bring a copy of your deed that evidences you are a homeowner to the Assembly, the above, in accordance with Article 16.13 of the modified Regulations of the Villas de Oro Phase One Condominium; likewise, they must designate in writing an address to hear and receive notifications in the municipality of Los Cabos, as provided in Article 34 section II of the Law on Property in Condominium Regime for the State of Baja California Sur.

De acuerdo con lo estipulado en el Artículo 11 del Reglamento, aquellos condóminos que compartan una Unidad de Condominio, deberán designar un Representante Común, para asistir y votar en la Asamblea, por lo tanto, que se recomienda ponerse en contacto con el Administrador, para el nombramiento de un representante común, el cual será la persona con derecho a asistir a la Asamblea.

According to Article 11 of the Regulations, those Homeowners that share ownership of a Condominium Unit must designate a common representative to attend and vote in the Assembly, consequently, we recommend to anyone in this situation, that he/she contact the Administrator to name the common representative who shall be the person with the right to attend the Assembly.

De acuerdo con lo estipulado en el Artículo 16.12 del Reglamento, un Condómino tiene derecho ser representado en una Asamblea, por un tercero siempre y cuando se expida carta de poder al nombre del tercero y debidamente firmada por el Condómino. Se anexa a la presente una carta poder para su uso, de ser necesario.

According to Article 16.12 of the Regulations, a Homeowner has the right to be represented in an Assembly by a third party by means of a Power of Attorney form, if and when said Homeowner duly signs said form naming the third party as his representative. A Power of Attorney form is attached hereto should it be needed.

De acuerdo con lo estipulado en los Artículos 16.15 del Reglamento, aquellos condóminos que no estén corrientes en sus pagos de Contribuciones, dicho Condómino tendrá derecho a atender a la Asamblea, pero sin uso de voz y sin derecho de voto.

According to Article 16.15 of the Regulations, those Homeowners that are not current in the payment of their dues will be allowed to attend the Assembly, but without use of voice or the right to vote.

SAN JOSÉ DEL CABO, B.C.S., A 5 DE ENERO DEL AÑO 2024.

SAN JOSÉ DEL CABO, B.C.S., AS OF JANUARY 4, 2024.

MARISOL VERA LEÓN

ADMINISTRADOR

CONDOMINIO VILLAS DE ORO FASE UNO