Convocatoria Condominio de La Residencia Costa Azul

Convocatoria para Asamblea Anual General del Regimen en Condominio de La Residencia Costa Azul

Los suscritos como miembros del consejo directivo de LRCA Asociación de Condóminos A.C quien a su vez es el administrador del Régimen de propiedad en condominio la Residencia Costa Azul (“Condominio”), con fundamento en lo dispuesto por el art. cuarenta y cinco y demás relativos del reglamento del Condominio, por medio de la presente CONVOCAMOS a los condóminos del Condominio a una Asamblea Anual General Ordinaria del Condominio a celebrarse el 02 de Diciembre de 2023 a la 9:00AM en primera convocatoria y a la 9:15 en segunda convocatoria y a las 9:30 AM en tercera convocatoria en el salón de juegos del desarrollo La Residencia Costa Azul en San Jose del Cabo, B.C.S. con el siguiente orden del dia:

AGENDA

1.- Llamada para orden y certificación de Quórum.

II.- Elección de Escrutadores, Presidente y Secretario de la Asamblea.

III.- Reglas de Conducta para la Asamblea.

IV.- Reporte de Administración: Reporte de las cuentas corrientes, ingresos y egresos y otros.

V.- Propuesta y discusión acerca de proyectos en áreas comunes del Condominio.

VI.- Aprobación de presupuesto anual 2024 Gastos y Cuotas Ordinarios y/o Extraordinarias de mantenimiento.

VII.- Propuesta para cambiar Reglamento interno de la Asociación de Condóminos.

VIII.- Nombramiento de Delegados Especiales de la Asamblea.

IX.- Otros asuntos que los miembros de la Asamblea quieran tratar.

X.- Elección de miembros del Comité de Vigilancia 2024.

XII.- Clausura

La Asamblea se declarará debidamente instalada (i) en primera convocatoria con la asistencia del 90% del indiviso total del Condominio, (ii) en segunda convocatoria con el 51% del indiviso total del Condominio, y; (iii) en tercera convocatoria con el porcentaje de indiviso que se encuentre representado en la Asamblea. Los acuerdos adoptados en la Asamblea serán obligatorios para los presentes, ausentes y disidentes.

Call notice for an Annual Meeting of the Condomimium Regime of La Residencia Costa Azul

The undersigned LRCA Asociacion de Condominos AC who is the administrator of the condominium property regime La Residencia Costa Azul (“Condominium”), in accordance to Art. Forty five and other related of the rules and regulations of the Condominium, we hereby CALL to the homeowners of the Condominium to an Annual Ordinary Meeting of the Condominium which will take place on December 2nd, 2023, at 9:00 AM in first call, at 9:15 AM in second call and at 9:30 AM in third call at the Recreational Room of La Residencia Costa Azul Development in San Jose del Cabo, B.C.S., which will address the following agenda:

AGENDA

I.- Call to Order and the Certification of Quorum

II.-Election of Annual Meeting Tellers, President and Secretary of meeting.

III.- Rules of Conduct for the Meeting.

IV.- Administration Report, to include: Income and Expense reports, cash flow summary and others.

V.- Proposal and discussion regarding Condominium common areas projects.

VI.- Approval of the 2024 calendar year Budget/Expenditures and Ordinary or Extraordinary Dues.

VII.- Proposal to make changes to Rules and Regulations.

VIII.- Appointment of Special Delegates of the Meeting.

IX.- Other Business or topics as desired by Assembly Members.

X.- Election of members of the Vigilance Committee for 2024.

XII.- Adjourn

The Assembly will declare itself properly installed (i) in first call notice with the attendance of 90% of the undivided total of the Condominium, (ii) in second call notice with 51% of the undivided total of the Condominium, and; (iii) in third call notice with the percentage of undivided that is represented in the Assembly. The agreements adopted in the Assembly will be obligatory for the co-owners present, absentee and dissidents.

30 de octubre, 2023/ October 30th, 2023

La Residencia Costa Azul Régimen de Propiedad en Condominio

LRCA Asociación de Condóminos AC

David B. Taylor, Yumiko C. Ehrlich, Bryan L. Roth.