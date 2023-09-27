Asamblea Condominio Misiones del Cabo

CONDOMINIOS MISIONES DEL CABO ASEMBLEA GENERAL ORDINARIA DE CONDOMINOS 14 DE OCTUBRE DEL 2023

Con fundamento en el Artículo 55 del Reglamento, se convoca a los CONDÓMINOS DEL “CONDOMINIO MISIONES DEL CABO” a una Asamblea General Ordinaria de Condóminos que tendrá verificativo el 14 de octubre del 2023 a las 9:00 a.m., en el Restaurante “Sunset Monalisa”, junto al Condominio Misiones del Cabo. La Asamblea se llevará a cabo al tenor del siguiente:

ORDEN DEL DIA

1. Determinación del quorum legal

2.Presentaciones

3. Elección del Presidente, Secretario,

Parlamentario y Escrutadores de la Asamblea

4.Informes

a.Informe del Presidente Administrador

b. Informe del Tesorero del Administrador

2. Ordenes Especiales

a. Ratificación de MISIONEROS DE LOS CABOS, A.C. como Administrador del Condominio

5. Presentación y Aprobación del Presupuesto Anual para 2024

6. Asuntos diversos de interés de la Asamblea, así como los relativos a la formalización de los acuerdos adoptados por la Asamblea.

a. Negocios Inconclusos

b. Negocios Nuevos

7. Clausura

La Asamblea se llevará a cabo en primera convocatoria a las 8:30 a.m. De no haber quorum, en segunda convocatoria a las 8:45 a.m. De no haber quorum, la tercera y última convocatoria será a las 9:00 a.m. El registro de miembros comenzará a las 8:30 a.m.

CONDOMINIOS MISIONES DEL CABO ASEMBLEA EXTRAORDINARIA DE CONDOMINOS 14 DE OCTUBRE DEL 2023Con fundamento en el Artículo 55 del Reglamento, se convoca a los CONDÓMINOS DEL “CONDOMINIO MISIONES DEL CABO”, a una Asamblea Extraordinaria de Condóminos, que tendrá verificativo el 14 de octubre del 2023 a las 9:00 a.m., en el

Restaurante “Sunset Monalisa”, junto al Condominio Misiones del Cabo.

La Asamblea Extraordinaria se llevará a cabo al tenor del siguiente:

8. Verificación de quórum legal, para efectos de asamblea extraordinaria

9. Elección del Presidente, Secretario, Parlamentario y Escrutadores de laAsamblea

10. Presentación y Aprobación del Cambios a Reglamento del Régimen de Propiedad en Condominio celebrada 17 de febrero del 2018

11. Clausura

La Asamblea se llevará a cabo en primera convocatoria a las 8:30 a.m. De no haber quorum, en segunda convocatoria a las 8:45 a.m. De no haber quorum, la tercera y última convocatoria será a las 9:00 a.m. El registro de miembros comenzará a las 8:30 a.m.

CONDOMINIUM MISIONES DEL CABO ORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF CONDOMINIUM ONWERS 14 OCTOBER 2023

Based on Section 55 of the Condominium Regulations, we call the Homeowners of the “CONDOMINIUM MISIONES DEL CABO” to the General Ordinary Homeowners Meeting

that will take place on October 14,2023 at 9:00 a.m. at “Sunset Monalisa” restaurant, next to the Condominium Misiones del Cabo. The agenda of the meeting is as follows:

AGENDA

1. Determination of legal quorum

2.Introductions

3.Elect President, Secretary, Parliamentarian and Tellers for Assembly Meeting

4. Reports

a. Administrator President’s Report

b. Administrator Treasurer’s Report

5. Special Orders

a. Ratification of MISIONEROS DE

LOS CABOS, A.C. as Administrator of the Condominium

b. Presentation and Approval of the 2024 Annual Budget

6. Other topics of interest to the Assembly, as well as those related to the formalization of the resolutions taken by the Assembly.

a. Unfinished Business

b. New Business

7. Adjourn

The First call to the meeting will be at 8:30 a.m. If there is no quorum, the Second call will be at 8:45 a.m. If there is no quorum, the Third and last call will be at 9:00 a.m. The registry of members will start at 8:30 p.m.

CONDOMINIUM MISIONES DEL CABO EXTRAORDINARY ASSEMBLY OF CONDOMINIUM OWNERS 14 OCTOBER 2023

Based on Section 55 of the condominium Regulations, we call the Homeowners of the “CONDOMINIO MISIONES DEL CABO”, to the Extraordinary Homeowners Meeting, that will take place on October 14, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at “Sunset Monalisa” restaurant, next to the Condominium Misiones del Cabo.

The agenda of the Extraordinary meeting is as follows:

8. Verification of Quorum for purposes of Extraordinary Assembly

9. Elect President, Secretary, Parliamentarian and Tellers for Assembly Meeting

10. Presentation and Approval of Changes to our Condominium Regime Regulations dated February 17, 2018

11. Adjourn

The First call to the meeting will be at 8:30 a.m. If there is no quorum, the Second call will be at 8:45 a.m. If there is no quorum, the Third and last call will be at 9:00 a.m. The registry of members will start at 8:30 a.m.