Asamblea Anual de Asociados Cabo Bello A.C.

CONVOCATORIA ASAMBLEA ANUAL DE ASOCIADOS “ASOCIACIÓN DE PROPIETARIOS DE CABO BELLO, A.C.”

Con fundamento en lo dispuesto por el artículo 15 de los estatutos de la asociación civil denominada ASOCIACIÓN DE PROPIETARIOS DE CABO BELLO, A. C. (en lo sucesivo la “Asociación”), por medio del presente se CONVOCA en Primera Convocatoria a los asociados de la Asociación a la ASAMBLEA ANUAL ORDINARIA DE ASOCIADOS, la cual tendrá verificativo el día 09 (nueve) de diciembre del año 2023, a las 10:00 horas.

En caso de que el quórum requerido para la asamblea no sea alcanzado durante la primera convocatoria, se CONVOCA en Segunda Convocatoria a todos los asociados, a fin de que ellos asistan a la ASAMBLEA ANUAL ORDINARIA DE ASOCIADOS, que tendrá verificativo el mismo día 09 (nueve) de diciembre del año 2023 a las 10:10 horas.

Se establecerá el quórum de conformidad con el artículo 16 de los Estatutos. Con independencia de la convocatoria que se trate (primera o segunda), la Asamblea se llevará a cabo en el domicilio ubicado en las instalaciones del área de Oficina de la Asociación, en la Manzana 2A, Lote 100, del Desarrollo Turístico Cabo Bello, código postal 23455, en Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, México a efecto de desahogar el orden del día abajo mencionado.

ORDEN DEL DÍA

Presentación del Consejo Directivo, invitados especiales, Notario Público, intérprete y abogado; En apego a los estatutos, el Presidente y Secretario del Consejo Directivo son Presidente y Secretario de la Asamblea. Designación de dos escrutadores. Determinación del quórum legal. Resoluciones al respecto; Presentación, discusión y, en su caso, aprobación del Acta de Asamblea del 22 de abril del año 2023. Lectura, y en su caso, aprobación, del Informe del Presidente del Consejo Directivo, correspondiente al año 2023. Lectura, y en su caso, aprobación, del informe del Comité de Vigilancia. Presentación, propuesta, discusión, y en su caso aprobación de las modificaciones a los estatutos de la Asociación. Resoluciones al respecto; Propuesta, discusión, y en su caso, ratificación y/o designación de los miembros para las 4 vacantes disponibles en el Consejo Directivo de la Asociación, así como de los miembros para las 3 vacantes disponibles del Comité de Vigilancia de la Asociación. Resoluciones al respecto; Presentación, discusión y, en su caso, aprobación del reporte del Tesorero y de los estados financieros de la Asociación al 31 de octubre del 2023. Propuesta, discusión, y, en su caso, modificación, y en su caso, aprobación del Presupuesto Anual para el ejercicio del año 2024, de las cuotas de mantenimiento y administración para el año de 2024, sus formas de pago, cobro de intereses y penalidades. Resoluciones al respecto; Propuesta, discusión, y, en su caso, aprobación de contribución especial para residencias de uso túristico y arrendamiento. Resoluciones al respecto; Propuesta, discusión, y, en su caso aprobación, para señalar fecha para celebrar la próxima Asamblea en el mes de abril del 2024. Resoluciones al respecto. Nombramiento del delegado especial para que, en representación de la Asociación lleve las minutas ante Notario Público a fin de obtener la protocolización o formalización del acta que se elabore. Resoluciones al respecto. Clausura.

CALL ANNUAL ASSEMBLY OF ASSOCIATES “ASOCIACION DE PROPIETARIOS DE CABO BELLO, A.C.”

In accordance with article 15 of the bylaws of the civil association called ASOCIACIÓN DE PROPIETARIOS DE CABO BELLO, A. C. (hereinafter the “Association”) its associates are hereby SUMMONED on its First Call to the ANNUAL ORDINARY ASSEMBLY of members, which will be held on December 09 (nine) of the year 2023, at 10:00 hours. In the event that the required quorum for the meeting is not reached during the first call, associates are hereby SUMMONED on a Second Call to order for them to attend to the ANNUAL ORDINARY ASSEMBLY of members which will be held on the same day December 09 (nine) of the year 2023 at 10:10 hours. A quorum will be established in accordance with Article 16 of the Association By-Laws. Regardless of the call (first or second), the Assembly will take place in the Office Area of the Association located on Block 2A, Lot 100 in the Tourist Development named Cabo Bello, Zip Code 23455, Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, México in order to discuss and act on the agenda mentioned below.

AGENDA

Introduction of the Board of Directors, special guests, Notary Public, translator and attorney; In compliance to the bylaws, the President and Secretary of the Board of Directors are the President and Secretary of the Assembly. Appointment of two tellers. Determination of the legal quorum. Resolutions thereon; Presentation, discussion and in due case, approval of the Minutes from the Assembly held on April 22, of the year 2023. Reading, and if applicable, approval, of the report from the President of the Board of Directors, for the year 2023. Reading, and if applicable, approval, of the Vigilance Committee´s Report. Presentation, proposal, discussion, and in due case, approval of amendments to the Association by-laws. Resolutions thereon; Proposal, discussion, and in due case, ratification and/or designation of members for the 4 available positions in the Board of Directors of the Association; as well as the members for the 3 available positions in the Vigilance Committee of the Association. Resolutions thereon; Proposal, discussion, and in due case, approval of the Treasurer´s report and the financial statements of the Association up to the 31st of October of 2023. Proposal, discussion, and in due case, amendment, and in due case approval of the Annual Budget for year 2024, for the maintenance and administration dues for the year 2024, payment methods, interest collection and penalties. Resolutions thereon; Proposal, discussion, and, in due case, approval of special assessment for residences with tourist and rental usage. Resolutions thereon; Proposal, discussion and if applicable, approval, to designate the date for the next Assembly, on the month of April of 2024. Resolutions thereon. Appointment of special delegate to perform the actions necessary, in representation of the Association to take the minutes before a Public Notary to formalize the minutes taken. Resolutions thereon. Adjournment.

Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, a 08 de Noviembre de 2023.