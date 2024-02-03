Cuándo son los Grammy 2024, quiénes asistirán y todo lo que tienes que saber
La 66ª edición de los premios Grammy, la ceremonia más importante de la industria de la música, está a la vuelta de la esquina. Decenas de artistas internacionales se reunirán en un solo recinto, para deleite de todos sus fanáticos.
LEER MÁS: Grammy 2024: lista completa de nominados a los premios
Entre los nominados están Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, pero también hay representación mexicana, con el cantante del momento, Peso Pluma. A continuación te decimos cuándo será, dónde se realizará y todo lo que debes saber.
Swift compite por seis gramófonos este año, incluido el de álbum del año por su más reciente trabajo, “Midnights”.
¿Cuándo son los Grammy 2024 y dónde verlo?
La ceremonia de estos importantes premios se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 4 de febrero, en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos, en específico, en el Crypto.com Arena.
Si quieres presenciar dicho evento, puedes verlo a través de algunas plataformas digitales, como Paramount Plus y HBO Max.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Además, en televisión abierta, será Imagen TV quien transmita completamente en vivo la entrega de los galardones a lo mejor de la música.
¿Quiénes son todos los nominados?
Compositor del Año (no clásico)
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas
- Justin Tranter
Productor del Año (no clásico)
- Jack Antonoff
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
Mejor Interpretación Pop Solista
- ‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus
- ‘Paint the Town Red’- Doja Cat
- ‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish
- ‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo
- ‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift
Mejor Interpretación Pop Dúo/Grupo
- ‘Thousand Miles’ – Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile
- ‘Candy Necklace’ – Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste
- ‘Never Felt So Alone’ – Labrinth ft. Billie Eilish
- ‘Karma’ – Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice
- ‘Ghost in the Machine’ – SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers
Mejor Grabación Pop
- ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’ – David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray
- ‘Miracle’ – Calvin Harris ft. Ellie Goulding
- ‘Padam Padam’ – Kylie Minogue
- ‘One In a Million’ – Bebe Rexha, David Guetta
- ‘Rush’ – Troye Sivan
Mejor Álbum de Rock
- But Here We Are – Foo Fighters
- Starcatcher – Greta Van Fleet
- 72 Seasons – Metallica
- This is Why – Paramore
- In Times New Roman… – Queens of the Stone Age
Mejor Canción de Rock
- ‘Angry’ – The Rolling Stones
- ‘Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl’ – Olivia Rodrigo
- ‘Emotion Sickness’ – Queens Of The Stone Age
- ‘Not Strong Enough’ – Boygenius
- ‘Rescued’ – Foo Fighters
Mejor Interpretación de Metal
- ‘Bad Man’ – Disturbed
- ‘Phantom of the Opera’ – Ghost
- ‘72 Seasons’ – Metallice
- ‘Hive Mind’ – Slipknot
- ‘Jaded’ – Spiritbox
Mejor Álbum Alternativo
- The Car – Arctic Monkeys
- The Record – Boygenius
- Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
- Cracker Island – Gorillaz
- I Inside the Old Year Dying – PJ Harvey
Mejor Interpretación de R&B
- ‘Summer Too Hot’ – Chris Brown
- ‘Back to Love’ – Robert Glasper ft. SiR y Alex Isley
- ‘ICU’ – Coco Jones
- ‘How Does It Make You Feel’ – Victoria Monét
- ‘Kill Bill’- SZA
Mejor Álbum de R&B
- Girls Night Out – Babyface
- What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) – Coco Jones
- Special Occasion – Emily King
- Jaguar II – Victoria Monét
- Clear 2: Soft Life EP – Summer Walker
Mejor Interpretación Melódica de Rap
- ‘Sittin’ On Top of the World’ – Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage
- ‘Attention’ – Doja Cat
- ‘Spin Bout U’ – Drake, 21 Savage
- ‘All My Life’ – Lil Durk ft. J. Cole
- ‘Low’ – SZA
Mejor Álbum Alternativo de Jazz
- Love in Exile – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
- Quality Over Opinion – Louis Cole
- SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree – Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
- Live at the Piano – Cory Henry
- The Omnichord Real Book – Meshell Ndegeocello
Canción del Año
- ‘A&W’ – Lana Del Rey
- ‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift
- ‘Butterfly’ – Jon Batiste
- ‘Dance The Night’ – Dua Lipa
- ‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus
- ‘Kill Bill’ – SZA
- ‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo
- ‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish
Mejor Artista Nuevo
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred Again
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
Mejor Interpretación Country Solista
- ‘In Your Love’ – Tyler Childers
- ‘Buried’ – Brandy Clark
- ‘Fast Car’ – Luke Combs
- ‘The Last Thing On My Mind’ – Dolly Parton
- ‘White Horse’ – Chris Stapleton
Mejor Álbum de Country
- Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
- Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
- Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
- Rustin’ In The Rain – Tyler Childers
- Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
Mejor Álbum de Pop Latino
- La Cuarta Hoja – Pablo Alborán
- Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 – AleMor
- A Ciegas – Paula Arenas
- La Neta – Pedro Capó
- Don Juan – Maluma
- X Mí (Vol. 1) – Gaby Moreno
Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana
- Bordado a Mano – Ana Bárbara
- La Sánchez – Lila Downs
- Motherflower – Flor de Toloache
- Amor Como en las Películas de Antes – Lupita Infante
- Génesis – Peso Pluma
Mejor Interpretación de Música Africana
- ‘Ampiano’ – Asake y Olamide
- ‘City Boys’ – Burna Boy
- ‘Unavailable’ – Davido ft. Musa Keys
- ‘Rush’ – Ayra Starr
- ‘Water’ – Tyla
Mejor Banda Sonora para un Medio Visual
- Barbie – Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ludwig Göransson
- The Fabelmans – John Williams
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – John Williams
- Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson
Mejor Canción para un Medio Visual
- ‘Barbie World’ – Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice ft. Aqua
- ‘Dance The Night’ – Dua Lipa
- ‘I’m Just Ken’ – Ryan Gosling
- ‘Lift Me Up’ – Rihanna
- ‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish
Récord del Año
- ‘Worship’ – Jon Batiste
- ‘Not Strong Enough’ – Boygenius
- ‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus
- ‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish
- ‘On My Mama’ – Victoria Monét
- ‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo
- ‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift
- ‘Kill Bill’- SZA
Álbum del Año
- World Music Radio – Jon Batiste
- The Record – Boygenius
- Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus
- Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
- The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe
- Guts – Olivia Rodrigo
- Midnights – Taylor Swift
- SOS – SZA