Cuándo son los Grammy 2024, quiénes asistirán y todo lo que tienes que saber

La 66ª edición de los premios Grammy, la ceremonia más importante de la industria de la música, está a la vuelta de la esquina. Decenas de artistas internacionales se reunirán en un solo recinto, para deleite de todos sus fanáticos.

Entre los nominados están Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, pero también hay representación mexicana, con el cantante del momento, Peso Pluma. A continuación te decimos cuándo será, dónde se realizará y todo lo que debes saber.

Swift compite por seis gramófonos este año, incluido el de álbum del año por su más reciente trabajo, “Midnights”.

La ceremonia de estos importantes premios se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 4 de febrero, en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos, en específico, en el Crypto.com Arena.

Si quieres presenciar dicho evento, puedes verlo a través de algunas plataformas digitales, como Paramount Plus y HBO Max.

Además, en televisión abierta, será Imagen TV quien transmita completamente en vivo la entrega de los galardones a lo mejor de la música.

‘Ghost in the Machine’ – SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers

But Here We Are – Foo Fighters

Starcatcher – Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons – Metallica

This is Why – Paramore