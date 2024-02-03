Tribuna - © Copyright Tribuna. Reservados todos los derechos.

Sábado 3 de Febrero, 2024
HomeEspectáculosCuándo son los Grammy 2024, quiénes asistirán y todo lo que tienes que saber
Espectáculos

Cuándo son los Grammy 2024, quiénes asistirán y todo lo que tienes que saber

Conoce todos los detalles de la 66ª edición de los premios Grammy que se llevará a cabo en Los Ángeles y que reunirá a cientos de artistas
Guadalupe Cruz
3 febrero, 2024
0
881
Grammy.

La 66ª edición de los premios Grammy, la ceremonia más importante de la industria de la música, está a la vuelta de la esquina. Decenas de artistas internacionales se reunirán en un solo recinto, para deleite de todos sus fanáticos. 

LEER MÁS: Grammy 2024: lista completa de nominados a los premios

Entre los nominados están Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, pero también hay representación mexicana, con el cantante del momento, Peso Pluma. A continuación te decimos cuándo será, dónde se realizará y todo lo que debes saber. 

Swift compite por seis gramófonos este año, incluido el de álbum del año por su más reciente trabajo, “Midnights”.

¿Cuándo son los Grammy 2024 y dónde verlo? 

La ceremonia de estos importantes premios se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 4 de febrero, en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos, en específico, en el Crypto.com Arena.  

Si quieres presenciar dicho evento, puedes verlo a través de algunas plataformas digitales, como Paramount Plus y HBO Max

Además, en televisión abierta, será Imagen TV quien transmita completamente en vivo la entrega de los galardones a lo mejor de la música.   

¿Quiénes son todos los nominados?

Compositor del Año (no clásico)

  • Edgar Barrera
  • Jessie Jo Dillon
  • Shane McAnally
  • Theron Thomas
  • Justin Tranter

Productor del Año (no clásico)

  • Jack Antonoff
  • Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
  • Hit-Boy
  • Metro Boomin
  • Daniel Nigro

Mejor Interpretación Pop Solista

  • ‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus
  • ‘Paint the Town Red’- Doja Cat
  • ‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish
  • ‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo
  • ‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift

Mejor Interpretación Pop Dúo/Grupo

  • ‘Thousand Miles’ – Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile
  • ‘Candy Necklace’ – Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste
  • ‘Never Felt So Alone’ – Labrinth ft. Billie Eilish
  • ‘Karma’ – Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice
  • ‘Ghost in the Machine’ – SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers

Mejor Grabación Pop

  • ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’ – David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray
  • ‘Miracle’ – Calvin Harris ft. Ellie Goulding
  • ‘Padam Padam’ – Kylie Minogue
  • ‘One In a Million’ – Bebe Rexha, David Guetta
  • ‘Rush’ – Troye Sivan

Mejor Álbum de Rock

  • But Here We Are – Foo Fighters
  • Starcatcher – Greta Van Fleet
  • 72 Seasons – Metallica
  • This is Why – Paramore
  • In Times New Roman… – Queens of the Stone Age

Mejor Canción de Rock

  • ‘Angry’ – The Rolling Stones
  • ‘Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl’ – Olivia Rodrigo
  • ‘Emotion Sickness’ – Queens Of The Stone Age
  • ‘Not Strong Enough’ – Boygenius
  • ‘Rescued’ – Foo Fighters

Mejor Interpretación de Metal

  • ‘Bad Man’ – Disturbed
  • ‘Phantom of the Opera’ – Ghost
  • ‘72 Seasons’ – Metallice
  • ‘Hive Mind’ – Slipknot
  • ‘Jaded’ – Spiritbox

Mejor Álbum Alternativo

  • The Car – Arctic Monkeys
  • The Record – Boygenius
  • Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
  • Cracker Island – Gorillaz
  • I Inside the Old Year Dying – PJ Harvey

Mejor Interpretación de R&B

  • ‘Summer Too Hot’ – Chris Brown
  • ‘Back to Love’ – Robert Glasper ft. SiR y Alex Isley
  • ‘ICU’ – Coco Jones
  • ‘How Does It Make You Feel’ – Victoria Monét
  • ‘Kill Bill’- SZA

Mejor Álbum de R&B

  • Girls Night Out – Babyface
  • What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) – Coco Jones
  • Special Occasion – Emily King
  • Jaguar II – Victoria Monét
  • Clear 2: Soft Life EP – Summer Walker

Mejor Interpretación Melódica de Rap

  • ‘Sittin’ On Top of the World’ – Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage
  • ‘Attention’ – Doja Cat
  • ‘Spin Bout U’ – Drake, 21 Savage
  • ‘All My Life’ – Lil Durk ft. J. Cole
  • ‘Low’ – SZA

Mejor Álbum Alternativo de Jazz

  • Love in Exile – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
  • Quality Over Opinion – Louis Cole
  • SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree – Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
  • Live at the Piano – Cory Henry
  • The Omnichord Real Book – Meshell Ndegeocello

Canción del Año

  • ‘A&W’ – Lana Del Rey
  • ‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift
  • ‘Butterfly’ – Jon Batiste
  • ‘Dance The Night’ – Dua Lipa
  • ‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus
  • ‘Kill Bill’ – SZA
  • ‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo
  • ‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish

Mejor Artista Nuevo

  • Gracie Abrams
  • Fred Again
  • Ice Spice
  • Jelly Roll
  • Coco Jones
  • Noah Kahan
  • Victoria Monét
  • The War and Treaty

Mejor Interpretación Country Solista

  • ‘In Your Love’ – Tyler Childers
  • ‘Buried’ – Brandy Clark
  • ‘Fast Car’ – Luke Combs
  • ‘The Last Thing On My Mind’ – Dolly Parton
  • ‘White Horse’ – Chris Stapleton

Mejor Álbum de Country

  • Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
  • Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
  • Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
  • Rustin’ In The Rain – Tyler Childers
  • Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

Mejor Álbum de Pop Latino

  • La Cuarta Hoja – Pablo Alborán
  • Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 – AleMor
  • A Ciegas – Paula Arenas
  • La Neta – Pedro Capó
  • Don Juan – Maluma
  • X Mí (Vol. 1) – Gaby Moreno

Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana

  • Bordado a Mano – Ana Bárbara
  • La Sánchez – Lila Downs
  • Motherflower – Flor de Toloache
  • Amor Como en las Películas de Antes – Lupita Infante
  • Génesis – Peso Pluma

Mejor Interpretación de Música Africana

  • ‘Ampiano’ – Asake y Olamide
  • ‘City Boys’ – Burna Boy
  • ‘Unavailable’ – Davido ft. Musa Keys
  • ‘Rush’ – Ayra Starr
  • ‘Water’ – Tyla

Mejor Banda Sonora para un Medio Visual

  • Barbie – Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ludwig Göransson
  • The Fabelmans – John Williams
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – John Williams
  • Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson

Mejor Canción para un Medio Visual

  • ‘Barbie World’ – Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice ft. Aqua
  • ‘Dance The Night’ – Dua Lipa
  • ‘I’m Just Ken’ – Ryan Gosling
  • ‘Lift Me Up’ – Rihanna
  • ‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish

Récord del Año

  • ‘Worship’ – Jon Batiste
  • ‘Not Strong Enough’ – Boygenius
  • ‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus
  • ‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish
  • ‘On My Mama’ – Victoria Monét
  • ‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo
  • ‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift
  • ‘Kill Bill’- SZA

Álbum del Año

  • World Music Radio – Jon Batiste
  • The Record – Boygenius
  • Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus
  • Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
  • The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe
  • Guts – Olivia Rodrigo
  • Midnights – Taylor Swift
  • SOS – SZA
Botón para suscribirse a tribuna de Méxio en Google News
Guadalupe Cruz
EtiquetasGrammys 2024Música
Articulo anterior

Increpan a AMLO en su tierra natal (VIDEO)

Siguiente articulo

Baja California Sur considerado para la Guía Michelin 2024