(VIDEO) Turista canadiense exhibe a taxista de Cancún por cobrarle 17 mil pesos
El turista canadiense Xavier Cormier denunció a través de TikTok a un taxista que presuntamente le cobró mil dólares, equivalente a 17 mil 134 pesos mexicanos, por llevarlo de la terminal 4 a la 3 del aeropuerto de Cancún.
Mediante una serie de seis videos, el extranjero aseveró que el conductor intentó llevarse sus maletas adentró del vehículo, por lo que el influencer tuvo que “brincar” dentro del automóvil.
Bajo este panorama, Xavier comenzó pedir auxilio a los policías. “Este taxi me robó mil dólares de terminal 4 a terminal 3. Mientras llamaba a seguridad, intentó escapar con mi maleta. Por buena suerte, pude saltar al coche y sacar mis maletas. Casi me rompí la pierna”, compartió.
En uno de los clips se escucha al canadiense decir que nunca más regresará a México y que es una locura. “No puedo creer que esto sea tan horrible. Tu país es realmente malo. No puedo seguir siendo estafado”, se quejó.
VIDEOS
@calisthenixproPART 1 – EXPOSING the SCAMMERS that work at the CANCUN AIRPORT🇲🇽⚠️ FULL STORY BELOW Airport Taxi driver : Eduardo Galicia Guadarrama Airport Taxi Plate number: 67-HB-1R Security Agent 1 : Cristian Pollo – working at Terminal 3 Thursday April 18th 2024 at 2am Security Agent 2 : Alejandro Choch – working at Terminal 3 Thursday April 18th 2024 at 2am ! I was traveling to the airport going back to Montreal Canada at 2am Wednesday night / Thursday Morning the 18th of April 2024 when I got set up by the taxi company from the airport and the security at Terminal 3. They told me I could not stay there and need to pay another taxi ( from the airport! ) to go to Terminal 4 for 5$ which I did. I was alone with the 2 security and the only taxi available when they start pressuring me to pay via Credit card. I did not want to but I had no other choice and could walk between terminal they told me. After paying with my card and getting back in the Taxi for only 2 minute I Realized the payment that went on my card was over 1000$ . I was still in the car and the situation escalated at the Terminal 4 where I managed to get the attention of the touriste and traveler waiting for they flights. When the taxi saw the security he tried to escape with me and my luggage in the car but I manage to jump in the front of the car and shift the transmission on Park which almost result in a car accident. The airport security arrived just in time before situation got even more crazy. I filled a report number against the driver and the taxi airport , I believe some of the cops and security agent over there where also in the scam because they wanted me to go the police station to press charge against the driver but to only get rid of my story and all the proof I have against the scam system at the airport including Security and the Airport Taxi Company. I believe if I would stop the car in time something even worst was waiting for me. Are these scammers still working at the Cancun Airport?! If yes help stop this corrupted system and DO NOT TRAVEL TO MEXICO!🇲🇽⚠️♬ original sound – Xavier Cormier
Experiencia de turista genera indignación en redes sociales
La historia creo indignación entre los internautas, donde aseveraron que no sólo los extranjeros sufren de este tipo de abusos por parte de los taxistas, quienes emplean diversas estrategias para cobrar más de lo debido.
Asimismo, exhortaron al resto de personas a tener cuidado en Cancún, ya que es algo que pasa cotidianamente; incluso, hay quienes intentan vender tickets de taxis o tours.
